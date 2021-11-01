Anusha Dandekar recalls when she cheated on ex-partner, says 'I was torn and confused'

New Delhi: Renowned VJ Anusha Dandekar had a heart-to-heart with her fans on Sunday night (October 31) as she answered questions about herself on her Instagram stories. As she was pouring her heart out, she revealed that she had cheated on her boyfriend when she was in her early 20s.

When asked if she cheated on someone, the actress wrote in her Instagram story, "I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well figuring myself out. No excuses just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today."

Take a look at her post:

It was reported a few days back, Anusha Dandekar will also be entering Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant. However, the popular VJ-host slammed all these reports and denied being a part of the show.

Fans were eagerly hoping the news was true as Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar had dated for over 3 years but broke up last year.

In a previous episode, Karan had shared details of his breakup with Shamita Shetty. However, he didn't mention any names.

He said, "I have lost a lot of friends recently, for obvious reasons." After which Shamita interrupted and asked, 'is it because of COVID? to which he clarified, 'Nahi, break up hua na".

He also shared, "I am a caring person but I’m very self-centred. I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They were like ‘if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now’.

"A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centred person. My approach towards people is very self-centred,” Karan said.

On the work front, she is currently a judge of Supermodel of the Year 2 along with Milind Soman and Malaika Arora.