Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovary Surgery, Says More Lumps Were Found During Surgery

Mumbai: VJ-turned-actor Anusha Dandekar on Tuesday opened up about undergoing a surgery for a lump in her ovary and advised women to visit a gynaecologist once a year "without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety". In a lengthy Instagram post, Anusha said her recovery has been pretty intense but she feels lucky that "all was okay".

"Went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense but also I'm really lucky all was okay? found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now," she wrote.

"Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I've been doing that since I was 17 and that's how I can be so grateful I'm recovering well today," the 41-year-old added.

Anusha, who has hosted shows such as "MTV Dance Crew", "MTV Teen Diva" and "India's Next Top Model", thanked her doctor and the team for making her feel "safe and comfortable" and expressed gratitude to her well-wishers.

"Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond," she added.