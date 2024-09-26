Anushka Sen Becomes First Indian To Perform At The Times Square - See Pics

New Delhi: Young actress Anushka Sen became the first Indian artist to perform live on stage at Times Square, New York City. She made her debut as a singer in the West collaborating with the UN Young leader for SDGs ‘AY Young’ on his Battery Tour which aims to power 1000 concerts with clean energy. Anushka along with AY Young performed their song “Graduation”, from “Project 17”, a music album based on United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Graduation”, composed by Grammy Award Winner Ken Lewis reflects Anushka’s commitment to advocating for education. The Event held in Times Square, New York was a part of the Climate week organised by the Climate Group.

Reminiscing her experience, Anushka shared “I am so grateful that I got to be the first Indian to perform at Times Square. The fact that there were people from all over the world watching us perform was an exhilarating experience. I am so thankful to AY Young for giving me this opportunity and Ken Lewis who flew in just to support us, it makes me feel like I have a family in America.

Also, this musical journey is special cause it’s more than just entertainment, it’s for the planet and awareness of what we need to achieve in the coming years for our Mother Earth. The way music connects different people from different cultures and parts of the world is magical. So warm the audience was and super supportive, didn’t feel like it was my first time performing. So many Indian fans were present there who supported me and swayed with me while I performed. I loved what I was wearing cause it was the perfect combo of Indian and American. The bindi was my fav part. This is a new beginning, can’t wait to see what all I will be exploring and experiencing in this new journey of music.”

During her Times Square performance, Anushka radiated confidence in a stunning upcycled outfit from a local designer in Jaipur, showcasing her commitment to promoting homegrown brands and sustainability. She complemented her attire with a small bindi, adding a touch of cultural flair. Performing alongside a live band, she delivered her vocals with poise, embodying the spirit of representation for India on an international stage. This event, set against the backdrop of one of the world's busiest intersections, highlighted her dedication to global education, as well as environmental sustainability and the betterment of the world.

In addition to her performance, Anushka has been making waves in Korea while shooting for her first international project, a K-Film titled 'Asia'. The actress is set to play a prominent role in this action thriller featuring actors from across the continent.