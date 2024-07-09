Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Visit Temple In London, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making headlines once again as the IT couple were spotted at a temple in London. Anushka and Virat's video has been going viral on the internet where they are seen heading towards a temple. Anushka was seen wearing a white long dress and her jhola bag grabbed all the attention while Virat followed his wife. As the video is creating a stir online, fans are hailing the couple for choosing a spiritual path.

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visiting a temple in London

When everyone is busy in ambani wedding ,my idolo visit ISKCON Temple in London with his wife . pic.twitter.com/1AAr4ZxeuY — Mahiya18 (@18Mahiya) July 8, 2024

Just a few days ago after the victory parade in Mumbai for the World Cup win, Virat was seen heading to the airport to meet his wife Anushka and kids Vamika and Akaay, where the star cricketer's phone wallpaper went viral on social media. The wallpaper had a picture of a spiritual guru Baba Neem Karoli and the fans were hailing his dedication towards life. Before marrying Anushka, Virat was not into spirituality and the cricketer himself credits his wife for bringing all the positive changes in him.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shift permanently in London with kids?

It is reported that both Anushka and Virat have permanently shifted to London along with kids Vamika and Akaay, as they have their home in the city. Anushka has taken a sabbatical from work ever since Vamika's birth and since then fans have been waiting for the Bollywood diva to make a comeback but seems like that isn't happening anytime soon.