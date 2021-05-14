हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's COVID fundraiser effort surpasses target, raises over 11 cr

Virat and Anushka started the fundraiser campaign on May 7. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli&#039;s COVID fundraiser effort surpasses target, raises over 11 cr

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday shared that the Covid fundraiser she started with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, has surpassed its target, raising Rs 11,39,11,820.

Virat and Anushka started the fundraiser campaign on May 7. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative. They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India

On Friday, Anushka shared a note on Instagram that reads: "Thanks to all we have surpassed our target! Funds raised for Covid Relief. Rs 11,39,11,820. #inthistogether."

"Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives," she added.

"Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn`t be possible without you. Jai Hind. #InThisTogether #ActNow #OxygenForEveryone #TogetherWeCan #SocialForGood," Anushka further stated.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohliCOVID fundraiserCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Internet digs out Sushmita Sen's old video when she was 18 and prepping-up for UN Speech - Watch

Must Watch

PT4M8S

PM Modi Speech: What Prime Minister says about the Corona crisis?