Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's COVID fundraiser effort surpasses target, raises over 11 cr

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday shared that the Covid fundraiser she started with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, has surpassed its target, raising Rs 11,39,11,820.

Virat and Anushka started the fundraiser campaign on May 7. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative. They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India

On Friday, Anushka shared a note on Instagram that reads: "Thanks to all we have surpassed our target! Funds raised for Covid Relief. Rs 11,39,11,820. #inthistogether."

"Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives," she added.

"Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn`t be possible without you. Jai Hind. #InThisTogether #ActNow #OxygenForEveryone #TogetherWeCan #SocialForGood," Anushka further stated.