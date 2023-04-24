Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Fun 'Dance Pe Chance' Session Leaves Cricketer 'Hurt' - Watch

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give out major couple goals. They are one of the most loved and adored couples in the industry and they never fail to flaunt their love to the world. On Monday morning, Anushka took the internet by storm as she shared a ROFL video of her shaking a leg with Virat and the attempt going wrong.

In the video, Anushka and Virat can be seen making a rocking entry into the gym and then dancing but, Virat's attempt goes miserably wrong and he ends up hurting himself leaving Anushka into splits. In the caption, while sharing the video, Anushka wrote, 'Dance pe chance.' Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and laughing emojis.

Recently, Virat and Anushka stepped out in Bengaluru for a yummy lunch date with actress' family at the Central Tiffin Room. Many pictures were shared by Anushka and fans were impressed by the simplicity of the actress.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met for the first time on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. The two hit it off instantly and started dating but never confirmed it in public. After a couple of years of dating, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017 and now they have a daughter together, Vamika.

On the professional front, Virat is busy with Indian Premiere League (IPL) leading his team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic of Jhulan Goswami, 'Chakda Xpress,' directed by Prosit Roy.