Anushka Sharma chit-chats about her 'favourite' Virat Kohli with this actor - Pic inside

When in London, Anushka Sharma caught up with actor Anupam Kher, who shared a picture with her and revealed about the discussions they had. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@imVkohli

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has reached UK ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Sunday in Manchester to cheer for husband Virat Kohli and the Men in Blue. 

When in London, Anushka caught up with actor Anupam Kher, who shared a picture with her and revealed about the discussions they had. 

Anupam Kher, who has worked with Anushka in two films - 'Badmaash Company' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' - was all praises for the actress and he wrote, "It was so wonderful to meet one of my favourites Anushka Sharma in London. We haven’t worked much together but I have always admired her for her work and her cool attitude. Had fun talking to her about films, power of failure, army life and of course our favourite Virat Kohli."

Anushka and Virat married in an extremely private wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. 

Meanwhile, talking about India's performance in World Cup 2019 so far, India has won the two matches they have played against South Africa and Australia, respectively. The last match India and New Zealand, was abandoned due to rain. 

The India vs Pakistan to be held on Sunday is of the most-awaited matches of the tournament for both the countries. 

