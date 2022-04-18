Anushka Sharma drools over Bengali dish panta bhat, shares glimpse: Pic

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma recently enjoyed a scrumptious traditional Bengali dish called panta bhat as seen on her Instagram. Along with a picture of the delicious dish, she had added an emoji indicating that she was ready to relish her food.

Take a look at her post:

As seen on Anushka's Instagram story, panta bhat usually includes rice, aloo chokha, eggplant fritter, fried vadis and served with onion and chilli.

In March, Anushka had announced that she will be stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, as she will be focusing her energies on her "first love" - acting.

Anushka co-founded Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 with her brother and went on to back critically-acclaimed films like "NH10", "Pari", "Phillauri" and Netflix's "Bulbbul" and the Prime Video series "Pataal Lok".

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. She has started preparations for her role as a cricketer and often shares glimpses of her preparations on social media.