हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma drools over Bengali dish panta bhat, shares glimpse: Pic

Anushka Sharma recently shared a photo of her relishing the popular Bengali dish panta bhat.

Anushka Sharma drools over Bengali dish panta bhat, shares glimpse: Pic
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma recently enjoyed a scrumptious traditional Bengali dish called panta bhat as seen on her Instagram. Along with a picture of the delicious dish, she had added an emoji indicating that she was ready to relish her food. 

Take a look at her post:

anushka

As seen on Anushka's Instagram story, panta bhat usually includes rice, aloo chokha, eggplant fritter, fried vadis and served with onion and chilli.

In March, Anushka had announced that she will be stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, as she will be focusing her energies on her "first love" - acting.

Anushka co-founded Clean Slate Filmz in 2013 with her brother and went on to back critically-acclaimed films like "NH10", "Pari", "Phillauri" and Netflix's "Bulbbul" and the Prime Video series "Pataal Lok".

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. She has started preparations for her role as a cricketer and often shares glimpses of her preparations on social media. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma picsanushka sharma photosPanta bhatBengali food
Next
Story

See Pooja Hegde's glam avatar in her dance number from Anil Ravipudi's F3

Must Watch

PT1H8M

Taal Thok Ke: What is the religion of the rioters?