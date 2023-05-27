topStoriesenglish2614148
NewsLifestylePeople
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Anushka Sharma Exudes Radiance On Her Debut Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Look In Off-Shoulder Ivory Richard Quinn Couture Gown

Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma's maiden red carpet look at the prestigious event was a head-turner. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anushka Sharma Exudes Radiance On Cannes Red Carpet, Wears Ivory Couture Gown

Trending Photos

Anushka Sharma Exudes Radiance On Her Debut Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Look In Off-Shoulder Ivory Richard Quinn Couture Gown

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, grabbed all the eyeballs with her magnificent debut on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. After several speculations on what Anushka will be wearing and when she will be walking the red carpet at Cannes, the actress stunned everyone with her breathtaking appearance. 

The gorgeous actress strutted the red carpet wearing an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown with hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka’s enchanting presence turned heads at the French Riviera. The actress walked the red carpet with fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. These celebs attended the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by two-time Palme d'Or winner Ken Loach. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari also represent L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?