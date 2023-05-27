Anushka Sharma Exudes Radiance On Her Debut Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Look In Off-Shoulder Ivory Richard Quinn Couture Gown

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, grabbed all the eyeballs with her magnificent debut on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. After several speculations on what Anushka will be wearing and when she will be walking the red carpet at Cannes, the actress stunned everyone with her breathtaking appearance.

The gorgeous actress strutted the red carpet wearing an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown with hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

Anushka’s enchanting presence turned heads at the French Riviera. The actress walked the red carpet with fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. These celebs attended the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by two-time Palme d'Or winner Ken Loach. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari also represent L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet.