Anushka Sharma hits back to work after maternity break, looks glam in comfy outfit - VIRAL pics

New Delhi: Actress-producer Anushka Sharma is back to work after her pregnancy break. The stunning new mommy has lost oodles of weight and is looking super fit. She was clicked stepping out from her vanity van in Mumbai recently.

Anushka Sharma rocked a super cool comfy outfit. She wore a baggy crop tee and boyfriend jeans. The actress was spotted wearing a mask as she hits back to work post maternity break.

Several fan clubs shared the pictures on social media and needless to say that Anushka Sharma became a top trend on Twitter.

She is shooting for endorsementsand looking super cute#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/8EoEC7hzx2 — Gunjan(@Gunjan36095454) March 31, 2021

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga.

It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out personalised gift hampers.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.