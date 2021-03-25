Anushka Sharma shares an adorable pic of her father cradling baby girl Vamika in a heartwarming birthday post for dad!

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma took to social media and wished his dad on his 60th birthday. She shared an unseen photo album from his younger days and finally put up an adorable photo with newborn daughter Vamika Kohli.

Anushka Sharma's heartwarming caption reads: Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition - my papa, Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle free. Inspired me in so many more ways than he knows! Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. And loved me like only he can. Love you papa Happy 60th Birthday to you

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga.

It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out personalised gift hampers.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.