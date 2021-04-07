Anushka Sharma lifts hubby Virat Kohli in this BTS video, asks fans 'did I do it'?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user and often interacts with fans virtually. The new mommy recently dropped a fun Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video on Instagram where she can be seen lifting cricketer hubby Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma, captioned the video as: Did I Do It?

Well, we do know she is high on the fitness streak and believes in staying fit with not an ounce of fat on her. The stunner even shed all her post-delivery baby fat and is now looking sleek as ever.

A day back, Anushka posted a cryptic Insta story on social media toxicity. The tweet was actually by Steven Bartlett and the actress shared it. It read: Social media is full of people that can spot toxic behaviour in everyone but themselves. The world doesn't need more critics, it needs more self-awareness.’

The stunning new mommy has lost oodles of weight and is looking super fit. She was clicked stepping out from her vanity van in Mumbai recently. The actress was spotted wearing a mask as she hit back to work post maternity break.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga.

It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out personalised gift hampers.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.