Anushka Sharma reveals how her 'quarantine at stadium' with hubby Virat Kohli is keeping up!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli led Team India headed to the UK for the World Test Championship Finals with New Zealand a couple of days back. Indian cricket captain was accompanied by his stunning actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma decided to upload a picture of her undergoing a mandatory quarantining procedure with hubby Virat Kohli at a UK hotel. She wrote in the caption: “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium”.

With this social media post, Anushka revealed the location of their stay.

Virushka is currently in Southampton and looks like they are staying put at a plush hotel that is inside the cricket stadium. Given the proximity of the stadium from the hotel as seen in the picture, Anushka will definitely be cheering the loudest for Virat and the men in blue as they look to raise the Test Championship trophy.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film ‘Qala’. It will be streamed on Netflix.

Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai soon after the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) was suspended amid the COVID-19 second wave surge in the country. The duo also kickstarted a fundraiser for coronavirus patients and collected a huge sum for the needy.