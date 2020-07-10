हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh share viral video of a woman helping blind man board bus, say kind act with no camera - Watch

The viral video was shared on social media by Riteish Deshmukh and Anushka Sharma with thoughtful captions.

Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh share viral video of a woman helping blind man board bus, say kind act with no camera - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: An act of kindness never must go unnoticed, they say! Well, this is what exactly happened when a woman helped a blind man board a bus. She stopped the bus and asked the conductor to wait while she ran to help the blind man. 

The viral video was shared on social media by Riteish Deshmukh and Anushka Sharma with thoughtful captions, hinting at doing kindness and charity when no one's looking or being papped.

Watch it here: 

The woman must be lauded for her act. And likewise, netizens hailed her kind gesture towards the old man who boarded the bus due to her help. 

Internet is not that bad a place when you find some heart-moving videos, right?

Keep reading this space for more updates on Bollywood. 

 

