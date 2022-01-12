Anushka Sharma shares UNSEEN photos of daughter Vamika on her first birthday

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s baby girl Vamika turned one years old on Tuesday (January 11). However, on this special occasion Anushka took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen photo of Vamika enjoying playtime in a garden with a friend.

In the photo, baby Vamika can be seen dressed in a cream color frock playing with cricketer Wriddhiman Saha’s daughter Anvi. The photo was originally shared by Wriddhiman’s wife Romi Mitra wishin Virat Kohli’s baby. “Happy birthday to dear Vamika,” she had written.

Replying to Romi’s story Anushka wrote, “Thank you”.

Anushka and Virat along with Vamika are currently in South Africa where the Indian Cricket Team is on a tour to play three Test matches and three ODIs.

Anushka Sharma is also all set to make her acting come back after a hiatus of three years with the biopic, 'Chakda Xpress'. The actress essays the role of ace female cricketer Jhulan Goswami — the former team India captain, in the film.

She was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has also been keeping busy as a producer and has backed successful films and web series like Netflix’s ‘Bulbul’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Paatal Lok’.