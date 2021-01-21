Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli snapped first time post daughter’s birth, see pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli were snapped for the first time on Thursday (January 21) post the birth of their daughter. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi.

Anushka chose denim jeans and top while Virat donned black shirt and pants. Complying with the COVID-19 rules, the star couple was also wearing masks.

Anushka gave birth to her and Virat’s first child on January 11, 2021. The duo, popularly known as Virushka, had requested the paparazzi to abstain from clicking pictures of their newborn as they intend to maintain her privacy.

In their statement, the duo said, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” the couple had added.

Virat Kohli had taken to social media to announce the birth of their daughter. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”