Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli request paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their baby girl

"We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," Virat and Anushka's note read. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/anushkasharma

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who became proud parents to a baby girl, have requested paparazzi not to click their baby’s pictures as they want to protect her privacy. The couple welcomed their first child on Monday (January 11) in Mumbai. 

Releasing a statement directed at the Mumbai photographers, the duo said, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” the statement added. 

Announcing the birth of their daughter on Monday, Virat had posted a statement which read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.” 

Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli had earlier shared a stock image of a baby’s feet which had gone viral as people assumed it to be Anushka and Virat’s newborn. Vikas had later clarified that he used a random image and it is not of Virushka’s girl. 

The star couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017, announced their pregnancy in August, 2020. 

