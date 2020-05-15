Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli watch 'Paatal Lok' at home, fans spot their wedding caricature, miniature dolls

New Delhi: A proud producer-actress, Anushka Sharma posted a picture straight from her living room as her next much-awaited web-series 'Paatal Lok' streamed on Amazon Prime last night. While the happy Anushka seemed all set to watch the gritty crime thriller, Virushka fans (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) were more than happy to spot something interesting at the TV cabinet unit shelf.

Well, call it 'fan-eyes' or whatever, netizens noticed Virushka's wedding caricature which was first spotted by actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who even dropped a comment on Anushka's timeline. Check it out here:

Also, we can see two miniature dolls right beside the wedding caricature. Isn't it absolutely adorable and chic?

Well, Virushka fans can't stop gushing over it and also we love the way they have been sharing pictures and videos during lockdown, inspiring fans.

By the way, producer Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films' 'Paatal Lok', which has been trending on social media. Netizens hailed the performances where some called it phenomenal while others termed it 'terrific'.

Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles. The crime thriller is written by Sudip Sharma, who has also created it. The cop drama has got Jaideep Ahlawat playing an inspector and he has garnered a lot of praise for portraying his act with brilliance.

The other lead actors such as Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi amongst others have been lauded for their acting chops as well.

Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra have co-written it. Anushka Sharma too has been promoting 'Paatal Lok' on social media and even shared her picture of watching it at home.

So, are you ready to watch this intense, gritty crime drama?