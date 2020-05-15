हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok audience review: Move over 'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur', netizens call 'Paatal Lok' phenomenal!

Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles. 

Pic Courtesy: Show still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films has come up with a gritty web show titled 'Paatal Lok'. The web-series is now streaming online on Amazon Prime and guess what? Netizens are loving it!

Some called 'Paatal Lok' phenomenal while others termed it 'terrific'. Take a look at some of the audience reviews who binged watched it already: 

Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles. The crime thriller is written by Sudip Sharma, who has also created it. The cop drama has got Jaideep Ahlawat playing an inspector and he has garnered a lot of praise for portraying his act with brilliance. 

The other lead actors such as Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi amongst others have been lauded for their acting chops as well.

Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra have co-written it. Anushka Sharma too has been promoting 'Paatal Lok' on social media and even shared her picture of watching it at home. 

So, are you ready to watch this intense, gritty crime drama?

 

