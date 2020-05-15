Paatal Lok audience review: Move over 'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur', netizens call 'Paatal Lok' phenomenal!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films has come up with a gritty web show titled 'Paatal Lok'. The web-series is now streaming online on Amazon Prime and guess what? Netizens are loving it!

Some called 'Paatal Lok' phenomenal while others termed it 'terrific'. Take a look at some of the audience reviews who binged watched it already:

Yet another amazing #Webseries of @PrimeVideoIN which will confuse you make you excited in the whole journey & also all the characters are perfectly blended in their do watch it #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/ZEnIGGmlPO — saurabh mane (@saurabhmane16) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLok binge watched the show whole night , this show is baap of sacred games and mirzapur. Jaideep is gem. Very engaging show. Must must must watch show. — Johny Balraj (@JohnyBalraj) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLok, and I can't stress it enough, is kickass. — Yash Kasotia (@TheKiteBummer) May 15, 2020

Move over Sacred Games, the show of our times is here, #PaatalLok, finally we have something showing what India has truly become. Kudos to @AnushkaSharma for producing such brave content, @Jaiahlawat standout performance. @PrimeVideoIN — Vishesh (@vroy38) May 15, 2020

Jaideep Ahalawat, Neeraj Kabi , Abhishek Banerjee, @GulPanag casts are very is good in #PaatalLok.. Interesting to the storyline. — Abhijit Gohad (@abhijitgohad) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLok is a truly outstanding show. Best Indian thriller webseries I have seen by a mile. For somebody who couldn’t even sit through half of any season of Sacred Games..finished all episodes in one night. Performances, characters n writing..all simply brilliant! — Ashutosh Warang (@ashuWtf) May 15, 2020

Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles. The crime thriller is written by Sudip Sharma, who has also created it. The cop drama has got Jaideep Ahlawat playing an inspector and he has garnered a lot of praise for portraying his act with brilliance.

The other lead actors such as Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi amongst others have been lauded for their acting chops as well.

Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra have co-written it. Anushka Sharma too has been promoting 'Paatal Lok' on social media and even shared her picture of watching it at home.

So, are you ready to watch this intense, gritty crime drama?