Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome baby girl, Amul's 'bowled over' reaction wins hearts!

Taking to Twitter, Amul shared an animated picture of the duo along with their daughter and wrote, “Bowled over by this delivery. Welcome it home.”

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on Monday (January 11). As soon as Virat made the announcement on social media, the internet flooded with wishes for the star couple. Apart from cricket fraternity and Bollywood, dairy cooperative giant Amul also celebrated the good news.

As is famous for the brand, Amul dedicated a topical welcoming the newborn. Taking to Twitter, Amul shared an animated picture of the duo along with their daughter and wrote, “Bowled over by this delivery. Welcome it home.”

This is what Amul posted:

The tweet gathered a lot of positive reactions from fans who were ‘bowled over’ by the brand’s gesture. One of the users wrote, “Awesome creative Amul”, while another tweeted, “What an amazing creativity! HATTS OFF TO THE TEAM”.

Anushka and Virat, fondly called Virushka, announced their pregnancy in August 2020. Sharing a loved-up picture, the duo had written, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”
On Wednesday (January 13), the couple asked paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures of their baby as they want to protect her privacy. In a statement to the paps, the couple said, “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

Recently, in an interview, Anushka had revealed her plans to raise her baby away from media attention as she does not want to “raise brats”.

