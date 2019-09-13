Anushka Sharma's adorable kiss on hubby Virat Kohli's hand at an event goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and gorgeous wife Anushka Sharma recently attended an event in New Delhi, looking as stunning as ever. The power couple hogged all the limelight and the best moment where Anushka kissed hubby's hand was captured well by the shutterbugs.

The star couple was present at the event which paid tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the DDCA Annual Honours 2019. The famous Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was renamed as Arun Jaitely Stadium at the tribute event and a special stand also named after Virat Kohli.

Watch the viral video where Anushka can be seen getting emotional during the event.

It has been shared by various fan clubs on social media.

After the recent West Indies series, Virat and Anushka were recently clicked at the airport twinning in black and white. Fans and followers adore their ón-point' fashion game and we can't help but agree more.

On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce any project after 'Zero'. The film released in December 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L Rai. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif besides Anushka in a lead role.