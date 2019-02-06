Anushka Sharma's twitter exchange with her doppelganger Julia Michaels will leave you in splits—Read

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all over the internet these days. Nope, not because of her cutesy clicks with hubby Virat Kohli, but because of her striking resemblance with international pop-singer and writer Julia Michaels.

Nothing escapes the eyes of netizens and it took a few moments for them to realise that Anushka looked like a spitting image of Julia. The internet was then flooded with pics of the two celebs, so much so, that both of them took notice of it!

Expressing her views on the same, Julia took to Twitter and wrote, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol”

Replying to her doppelganger, Anushka wrote, “OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life”

OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

Anushka's reply is in light of the popular belief that each person has seven doppelgangers. Well, that reply is witty and makes us laugh as well!

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also had Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

After her impressive performance in 'Zero', we are curious to know what kind of film will the actress choose next.