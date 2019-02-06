हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's twitter exchange with her doppelganger Julia Michaels will leave you in splits—Read

Anushka had a witty and humorous reply to her doppelganger Julia's tweet!

Anushka Sharma&#039;s twitter exchange with her doppelganger Julia Michaels will leave you in splits—Read
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all over the internet these days. Nope, not because of her cutesy clicks with hubby Virat Kohli, but because of her striking resemblance with international pop-singer and writer Julia Michaels.

Nothing escapes the eyes of netizens and it took a few moments for them to realise that Anushka looked like a spitting image of Julia. The internet was then flooded with pics of the two celebs, so much so, that both of them took notice of it!

Expressing her views on the same, Julia took to Twitter and wrote, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol”

Replying to her doppelganger, Anushka wrote, “OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life”

Anushka's reply is in light of the popular belief that each person has seven doppelgangers. Well, that reply is witty and makes us laugh as well!

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also had Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

After her impressive performance in 'Zero', we are curious to know what kind of film will the actress choose next. 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaJulia MichaelsVirat KohlizeroShah Rukh KhanAnushka Sharma twinAnushka Sharma doppelganger
Next
Story

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to art gallery director: Media

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Priyanka Gandhi gets an office next to Rahul Gandhi's at Congress headquarters