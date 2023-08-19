New Delhi: Aparshakti Khurana has proven his multiple talents throughout his career. The actor, who is also a radio jockey, and musician, recently turned the recording studio into a dance floor with his electrifying midnight RAP during a recording session.

Known for his charismatic presence and versatile skills, Khurana's foray into the world of music has been met with enthusiasm and excitement from fans. The actor recently posted the video of this interesting recording session on his social media handle, captioned: “Midnight jam ft my absolute favs @musicwaala @ghuggss”

Aparshakti Khurana's midnight RAP recording session stands as a shining example of his creative spirit, versatility, and commitment to artistic exploration.

Apart from his musical sojourns, the actor is gearing up for Stree 2, where he will be reprising the much-loved character Bittu. He also has an array of interesting and diverse projects in the pipeline, like Berlin, written and directed by the writer of Jubilee, Atul Sabarwal, and a documentary with Applause Entertainment called Finding Ram.