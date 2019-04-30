'Apna time aa gaya': Badshah gets Rolls Royce Wraith

New Delhi:Rapper Badshah has welcomed a white Rolls Royce Wraith into his family, and in true blue "Gully Boy" style, he said, "Apna time aa gaya".

Badshah on Tuesday took to Instagram to share an update about the new addition with his social media family.

"It's been a long journey. Welcome to the family," he captioned a photograph in which his family members are seen posing around the car, which is described as the "ultimate grand tourer".

"Wraith is a motor car for those with an insatiable thirst for adventure," the official Rolls Royce website describes the car.

Known for songs like "Saturday Saturday", "Chull", "DJ waley babu" and "Abhi toh party shuru hui hai", Badshah, born and brought up in Delhi, has a huge fan following.

Film and music fraternity members congratulated Badshah on the car.

When "Gully Boy" star Ranveer Singh commented with a crown emoji for the rapper, Badshah responded: "Apna time aa gaya", referring to the hit "Apna time aayega" song from the actor's latest film.

Among others who wished Badshah were Raftaar, Anand Ahuja, Naezy, Ammy Virk, Ikka, Karan Tacker and Karan Kundra,

Rapper Raftaar turned emotional.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "This is inspiring... When everyone is happy with the small payments they are getting and don't realise how they are ruining theirs and others' value in the future of this industry. Old artistes are setting standards for the big minded ones to follow.

"First Indian rapper to reach this level of success. Salute Badshah bhai."