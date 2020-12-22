Apne 2 will always be special as it brings the three Deol generations together: Anil Sharma

New Delhi: In 2007, director Anil Sharma, who helmed Gadar-Ek Prem Katha, was instrumental in putting together a casting coup that left the industry stunned and surprised.

For the first time ever, the maverick filmmaker got the entire Deol family - the legendary Dharmendra and his superstar sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol - to share screen space for the first time together, in Apne.

The film went on to become a rage at the ticket counters and was a blockbuster packed with the right action and emotion.

To this date, Sharma happens to be the only director to have not only worked with the three Deols but deliver superhit films with each of them individually and together. While the trio did work together again in a few films, the magic of Apne could not be recreated again.

With Karan Deol also joining the terrific trio, Apne 2 will be the first time where all the three generations of the Deol family will be seen together.

Anil Sharma shares, "I have always had a fantastic time working with Dharam ji. Then I worked with Sunny and Bobby and now, with Sunny's son Karan. The Deols have always been like family to me and we have always entertained the audience with our family-driven films. Apne 2 will always be special as it brings the three generations together."

Producer Deepak Mukut adds, "Soham Rockstar Entertainment has always believed to back wholesome family dramas which are equally entertaining and meaningful.

Taking that ahead, we are bringing in Apne 2 next Diwali that also marks the first film for all the three generations of the Deol family together.”

Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Presents “Apne 2” starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma and Produced by Deepak Mukut, releasing on Diwali, 2021.