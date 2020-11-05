हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonam Pandey

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman pics: We are kinder to our nude men

Milind posted a picture of himself running nude on a Goa beach, on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman pics: We are kinder to our nude men

Mumbai: National Award-winning film editor and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani highlights the hypocrisy in Indian society over the idea of nudity, comparing the news around actors Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey.

On Wednesday, Milind posted a picture of himself running nude on a Goa beach, on the occasion of his 55th birthday. The post was flooded with appreciation and some memes in goodnatured jest. On the other hand, an FIR was filed against Poonam for shooting an "obscene video" on a Goa beach recently.

Apurva shared pictures of both actors and tweeted: "#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women."

Milind shared the image and wrote: "Happy birthday to me! 55 and running."

On the other hand, a police inspector was suspended on Thursday following outrage over actor Poonam's controversial photoshoot at a restricted dam site in South Goa.

Photos from the provocative shoot featuring Pandey, held at the Chapoli dam in Canacona sub-district, had gone viral earlier this week, which sparked protests in the area, with ruling and opposition party members staging a protest on Thursday, demanding action against police officials permitting the shoot.

On Wednesday, police also filed a First Information Report, first against unknown persons and then against Poonam Pandey under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, after Goa Police received nearly half a dozen written complaints regarding the controversial photoshoot.

 

Tags:
Poonam PandeyMilind SomanApurva AsraniGoa
Next
Story

Abhay Deol shares what happens when he waits in vanity van for too long
  • 83,64,086Confirmed
  • 1,24,315Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,80,05,784Confirmed
  • 12,24,111Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M10S

Video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal decides to ban firecrackers after reviewing COVID-19 situation ahead of Diwali