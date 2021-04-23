AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn music composer Shravan Rathod's demise

New Delhi: In an unfortunate turn of events, music composer Shravan Rathod died on April 22 succumbing to COVID-19 related complications. Rathod who formed the other half of the music director duo Nadeem-Sharavan had been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

Nadeem-Shravan were one of the most popular music directors in the 1990s and the early 2000s and are considered to have greatly contributed to Hindi cinema and music. Hearing about Shravan Rathod's demise was quite shocking for the Hindi music industry, as many acclaimed music directors, composers, and singers took to social media to pay respects to the late music director.

Here is how the music industry mourned the demise of Shravan Rathod:

Famous music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame dies at Mumbai S L Raheja hospital due to #covid19 today pic.twitter.com/Sh7LBzxqhQ — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) April 22, 2021

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.

May he rest in peace... pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021

Deeply Saddening news of one of the finest music director #ShravanRathod passing away.

..Heartfelt condolence to family and friends..RIP #NadeemShravan #Waheguru pic.twitter.com/q6YEnKOs6A — Sukshinder Shinda (@SukshnderShinda) April 22, 2021

Another talent gone . God bless his soul. He has given us timeless melodies.Deepest condolences to the family. May the almighty give strength and patience to the family to bear this irreplaceable loss #ShravanRathod #ripshravanrathod pic.twitter.com/1UEPxJnzg3 — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) April 22, 2021

Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

Music director Shravan Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mumbai in a "critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last in the hospital.

"He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, told PTI.

Popular music composer, Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo fame tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai after serious complications. Sanjeev had informed that the veteran composer was 'critical'.

"He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim. He is extremely critical right now. He has other comorbidities also. Doctors have said they would keep him under observation for the next 24 hours. Please pray for his recovery," Sanjeev Rathod had said.

Nadeem-Shravan composed super hit music in Bollywood during the 90s golden era. From Aashiqui, Saajan, Parde to Raja Hindustani - the duo made some classics. Post their split, Nadeem and Shravan collaborated one more time for David Dhawan's Do Knot Disturb in 2009.