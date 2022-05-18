हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cannes 2022

AR Rahman poses with Kamal Haasan at Cannes 2022, see photo

AR Rahman also walked the red carpet on Tuesday, representing the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

AR Rahman poses with Kamal Haasan at Cannes 2022, see photo

Cannes: As the annual 75th Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday, composer and singer AR Rahman shared a happy picture featuring him and South star Kamal Haasan. Rahman took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture in which he and Kamal could be seen standing beside each other. While the musical maestro wore a black bandhgala suit with sunglasses, Kamal too wore a similar suit but with white highlights on it.

Rahman also walked the red carpet on Tuesday, representing the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman had told ANI," It`s is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited."

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Rahman`s directorial debut `Le Musk` will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films. It is a 36-minute VR film that stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cannes 2022AR RahmanKamal HassanCannes XRLe MuskAnurag Thakur
Next
Story

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone exudes retro vibes in shimmery Sabyasachi saree at red carpet opening ceremony

Must Watch

PT15M12S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru