AR RAHMAN

AR Rahman’s Daughter Raheema Rahman Shuts Down Rumours Linking His Divorce To Mohini Dey’s Separation

AR Rahman's daughter Raheema Rahman asks the haters to get a life to claim that her father's divorce and Mohini's divorce have a connection.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AR Rahman’s Daughter Raheema Rahman Shuts Down Rumours Linking His Divorce To Mohini Dey’s Separation Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Amid swirling rumours connecting AR Rahman and his bassist Mohini Dey’s respective divorces, the legendary composer’s daughter, Raheema Rahman, has spoken out against the baseless speculation. Recently, Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation, followed by Mohini Dey sharing her own decision to part ways with her husband. The timing of these announcements led to unfounded rumours suggesting a connection between the two.

Raheema, taking to social media, slammed the rumours, saying: “Always remember… Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” She further urged people to “get a life” and stop spreading false narratives about her family.

Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, also condemned the rumours in an interview with Viral Bhayani, calling them “ridiculous and contemptuous.” She even added deeply insensitive to make such baseless connections when both parties are already navigating a painful phase in their lives.

Both Rahman and Mohini Dey have remained silent on the matter, choosing to focus on their personal journeys and professional commitments. Fans and well-wishers have rallied behind the family, urging the public to respect their privacy during this time.

