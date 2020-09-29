हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan files defamation case over his name being dragged in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's deaths on social media

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against certain known as well unknown social media users who are making defamatory allegations in posts and online videos, alleging his involvement in the recent unfortunate deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput which are currently under investigation.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against certain known as well unknown social media users who are making defamatory allegations in posts and online videos, alleging his involvement in the recent unfortunate deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput which are currently under investigation.

Arbaaz Khan filed a defamation suit before the Hon’ble Bombay Civil Court. On September 28th, the Hon’ble Court was pleased to grant an interim order against the named Defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants - which is in the nature of a John Doe / Ashok Kumar order - directing the defendants to immediately withdraw/ recall/ take down the defamatory content including the content described in the suit and any other and further defamatory content which is published directly or indirectly by any of them.

As also all and any other posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence similar to the defamatory content in relation to Arbaaz Khan or his family members on all public domains and social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other mediums, and bot publish any further defamatory content. The erroneous portrayal in the posts included stating that the actor was arrested and taken into unofficial custody of CBI.

The order was passed by Justice VV Vidwans. Counsel Pradeep Gandhy instructed by DSK Legal represented Arbaaz Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 and his former manager Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, allegedly after falling off from a high-rise apartment in Mumbai.

