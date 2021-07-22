हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan is upset that Giorgia Andriani is referred as his ‘girlfriend’ and ‘bae’

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora from 1998 to 2017. The two also share an 18 year old son Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz Khan is upset that Giorgia Andriani is referred as his ‘girlfriend’ and ‘bae’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Arbaaz Khan is miffed with a certain section of media for referring to Italian actor-model ‘Giorgia Andriani’ as ‘Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend' or ‘Arbaaz Khan’s bae’. The two have been dating for some time now.

The filmmaker, who was previously married to Malaika Arora from 1998 to 2017, said that Giorgia has an identity of her own and his name should not be tagged along each time that she is referred.

“First and foremost, she should be treated as an individual. It's very unfortunate, and I'm not going to name those influencers who constantly write 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. She has an identity. You can't keep calling her 'Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend' or 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. You shouldn't be doing that. That isn't her 'claim to fame'. She just happens to be presently in my life, and fair enough, but that's not her identity,” Arbaaz shared with Bollywood Bubble.

He further spoke about how he too has experienced this kind of similar treatment. “It's like when you write about me and call me 'Salim Khan's son' or 'Salman Khan's brother'. Why? Why would you do that beyond a point? Everybody has to be given their own space and identity. And she would like that.”

Arbaaz further expressed that it is high time that people refer to Giorgia as an individual and if they think that she is not popular enough individually then they should stop taking her photographs.

On the work front, Arbaaz has returned with the second season of his talk show, Pinch, on Wednesday. The season's first guest was Salman Khan. The other guests include Ayushmann Khuranna, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arbaaz KhanGiorgia AndrianiPinch 2Salman KhanMalaika Arora
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon releases 'Mimi' track 'Rihaayi de', sung by AR Rahman

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day