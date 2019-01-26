हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh's sons want to be actors

Her sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan are prepping up to step into the world of acting.

Archana Puran Singh&#039;s sons want to be actors
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Archana Puran Singh, who shares two sons with actor-director Parmeet Sethi, says her children -- Aaryamann and Ayushmaan -- are prepping up to step into the world of acting.

"They have a plan to enter into the industry, but right now they both are studying and learning drama and theatre. They both want to be actors and now its upto them how much they are willing to put hardwork.

"Both of them are learning the art of acting. They are are still young...in two-three years, I hope they would be able to fulfil their dreams," Archana told IANS on the phone.

Being a mother of two grown-up boys, Archana, 56, also explained how easy it has become for herself to focus on more projects.

"It is very important to maintain a balance between family and work... earlier I was not able to sign many projects because my sons were small. But now, they have grown up... they are in their twenties. So, now I can easily manage the chores and sign more films and shows," she added.

Tags:
Archana Puran SinghArchana Puran Singh filmsArchana Puran Singh sonsParmeet Sethi
Next
Story

High job stress leads to weight gain in women?

Must Watch

BSF Jawans celebrates 70th Republic Day at Bikaner Border