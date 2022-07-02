NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Arjun Kapoor calls Kartik Aaryan 'Saviour of Bollywood', latter gives a quirky reply!

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has managed to pull crowds into theatres since the pandemic, giving the industry a much-needed respite. 

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Arjun Kapoor calls Kartik Aaryan 'Saviour of Bollywood', latter gives a quirky reply!

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan continues to bask in the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as he was been credited for reviving Bollywood after a dry spell at the box office. Commonly hailed as the saviour of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor also recently addressed Kartik with the title.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared praises for the trailer of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming next calling it 'Super'. The Ishaqzaade actor reposted his story writing, "Saviour has spoken " as Kartik further replied to him writing, " Passing on the torch".

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has managed to pull crowds into theatres since the pandemic, giving the industry a much-needed respite. After delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, his film has proven a Global Blockbuster on OTT after already crossing Rs 230 crore box office collections worldwide.  

On the film front, Kartik has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty ahead.

 

Kartik AaryanArjun KapoorKartik Aaryan newsBhool Bhulaiyaa 2ek villain returns

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?