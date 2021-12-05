हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor didn't miss his workout in Maldives, thanks to GF Malaika Arora! - Watch

Arjun Kapoor, on Instagram, shared a video of him working out with his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor didn&#039;t miss his workout in Maldives, thanks to GF Malaika Arora! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actor has called his girlfriend a "taskmaster" as she made him work out during their vacation.

Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling.

"When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I`m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!," he wrote as the caption for the image, which in just 10 minutes got over 7,000 likes.

 

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

