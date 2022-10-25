Arjun Kapoor drops photo with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif from Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash. Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor treated fans with a glimpse of Sonam's diwali party. In the picture, all three are dressed in ethnic attire to mark the festive season.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Finally have a (blurry) picture with these two."Sonam Kapoor hosted a Diwali Bash along with her husband Anand Ahuja and it was a star-studded event.

Arjun Kapoor seen with Malaika Arora at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif marked their first Diwali as a married couple this year. Katrina, on Monday, posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and wished everyone on the occasion. On the work front, the 'Half Girlfriend' actor will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'The Lady Killer' along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. Meanwhile, Katrina is busy promoting her film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is all set to release on November 4. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy 'Kuttey' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'.

Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar's period film 'Sardar Udham', which received positive feedback from the audience. He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Maddock Films the release date of the film is still awaited.

Also, he has Dharma Productions' next comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in his kitty.

'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.