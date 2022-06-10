हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has a COMPLAINT against Katrina Kaif, takes dig at actress with this pic

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been friends for a long time and it is not hidden from anyone. Recently, the actor poke fun at Katrina Kaif and decided to call her out in pulic for not sending him the yearly dose of 'mangoes'.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor is among the most popular stars in the film industry. The 36-year-old is known for his quirky style and wit that he likes to express rather succinctly. He is among the funniest actors in B-town and thus shares a friendly relationship with most of his contemporaries. The actor recently took a dig at his 'friend' Katrina Kaif for not sending him his 'yearly dose of mangoes'.

Arjun and Katrina have been friends for a long time and have been known to poke fun at each other in public. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to his Instagram story and shared a bowl of him enjoying a mango pudding. He captioned it, "When @katrinakaif doesn't send you the yearly dose of mangoes you still have to manage and find a way to enjoying some mango pudding thru @akshayarora3." Meanwhile, Katrina is yet to respond to Arjun's complaint.

For the unversed, Katrina endorses a mango-flavored soft drink. The actress is yet to respond to Arjun's complaint. 

Arjun gives a glimpse of his day-to-day life on Instagram via stories and posts. Last week, he asked his followers for a spicy sauce suggestion to go with his plate of momos!

On the work front, Arjun is presently in Manali, shooting for Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer' alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The thriller is produced by T-series.Arjun also has `Ek Villain Returns` in his kitty. The film co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria is scheduled to hit the screens on July 29.

Meanwhile, Katrina will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. 

Katrina has also been renewed for the third part of Salman Khan's Tiger franchise. 'Tiger 3' will hit the box office in 2023. Farhan Akhtar's road trip film 'Jee Le Zaraa' will also star the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. 

