Arjun Kapoor has THIS comeback for trolls making jokes on his age gap with GF Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor said that a relationship shouldn't be understood or defined in terms of age.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are quite open about their relationship and don't shy away from sharing mushy social media posts for one another. While they look adorable together, the couple is oftentimes trolled for the age gap between them.

Arjun Kapoor who is 36, expressed that he doesn't see the point of contextualising his relationship with Malaika Arora who is 48 in terms of age.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Arjun said that he doesn't give any importance to mean comments and thinks that it's fake.

 

Talking about the trolling, he told Masala.com, "Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative."

He further explained, "What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship."

 

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. It came as an utter shock to many when the news of Malaika Arora dating Arjun Kapoor surfaced everywhere.

The couple faced many insensitive trolls and was targeted for the massive age gap.

However, the two fought all odds, and have since been inseparable. Reportedly, Arjun also bonds with Malaika's son Arhaan Khan. 

The '2 States' actor who had battled COVID-19 in September 2020, reportedly contracted the deadly virus a few days ago and is currently under quarantine. 

