हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor meets his diehard fan in Rajasthan, says 'fans are like family'!

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is shooting in Rajasthan decided to catch-up with his fans and therefore arranged for a plan where Devipal met and spent time with him in Jaisalmer. The popular B-Towner was completing his 'Bhoot Police' shoot in Rajasthan. 

Arjun Kapoor meets his diehard fan in Rajasthan, says &#039;fans are like family&#039;!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was recently shooting for Bhoot Police in Rajasthan sneaked out some time to meet one of his diehard fans. Devipal Singh Rajput has been rooting for Arjun since his debut Ishaqzaade and the actor has kept in touch with him all these years. 

Arjun Kapoor who is shooting in Rajasthan decided to catch-up with his fans and therefore arranged for a plan where Devipal met and spent time with him in Jaisalmer.

“They say friends are like family but in an actor's life fans are like family too. I had the chance to finally meet a huge fan of mine since Ishaqzaade and spend quality time with him & his friend during my shoot. I’m glad he came all the way to see me and grateful that he filled me with love and positivity that will last me a lifetime like fuel to keep working for my fans,” said Arjun.

The actor commands are huge fan following on social media with a cumulative follower strength of about 28 million. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun Kapoorarjun kapoor fansRajasthanJaisalmerDevipal Singh Rajput
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor shares candid photo of husband Anand Ahuja, calls him 'workaholic'

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Petrol-diesel prices have increased again