Arjun Kapoor opens up on father Boney Kapoor's second marriage to Sridevi, says 'can't say I'm okay with it'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has always been vocal about his familial relations. After the late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi died, Arjun stood like a rock with his father Boney Kapoor and sisters Janhvi and Khushi. The actor recently spoke his heart out on how he handled the entire thing.

In an interview with the Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor said, "My mother's upbringing came in my head. She would've told me to be by my father's side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love."

"It's about compatibility, there is friendship, there is saturation. There is unfortunate frustration, people go through different phases in life. You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood. I don't agree... I can't say I'm okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can't say 'theek hai, hota hai (It's fine, these things happen)', because I will always wonder. But when I rationalise it as an older person who's dealing with his own relationship highs and lows, you understand", he added.

"You try and be a good son, because that's what my mother would want", Arjun Kapoor said.

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie, with whom he has two kids - Arjun and Anshula. The couple married in 1983 and it lasted till 1996. Mona died of multiple organ failure after battling Cancer and hypertension on March 25, 2012.

The producer later married Sridevi in 1996 and has two daughters with her -Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi was found dead on February 24, 2018, at a Dubai hotel where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Medical reports concluded she died of accidental drowning in a bathtub.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was most recently seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson.