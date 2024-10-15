Arjun Kapoor Pays Tribute To Beloved Actor Atul Parchure: 'He Always Seemed To Be Such A Likeable Person'

Mumbai: The demise of veteran actor Atul Parchure has left everyone saddened. The Indian film industry has mourned his demise. Actor Arjun Kapoor has expressed grief on social media.

On Monday, Arjun posted a picture of the Late Atul Parchure and wrote, "I never had a chance to work him, but he always seemed to be such a likeable person no matter what role he played..."

"He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for many years. May his soul rest in peace," he concluded.

Atul Parchure passes away at the age of 57 after battling cancer. He was known for his comedy roles in the Hindi and Marathi films.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid his tributes to the seasoned actor and said his untimely death is painful.

"Sometimes making the audience laugh.. The untimely death of Atul Parchure. Atul Parchure started his brilliant acting career in children's theatre. He left his mark in all the three fields of drama, film and serials," Shinde said in a post on X.

"Be it plays like Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark, Natigoti... Be it Deshpande's verbal, lyrical comedy, Atul Parchure has added depth to it with his innate qualities. He has played great characters in Marathi and Hindi films as well. Marathi cinema has lost a classic actor......... May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to him. Om shanti."

Atul has worked in movies Navra Mazha Navsacha, Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, All the Best: Fun Begins, Khatta Meetha, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, and Brave Heart. He was known for playing different roles in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.