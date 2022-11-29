Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar? Checkout PICS from their Goa trip

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is currently setting the internet on fire with her photos from her Goa trip. While she majorly shared pictures of herself enjoying the food, one photo which could not miss our eyes was the one with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. In the picture, she could be seen hugging him from the back as the two were all smiles.

“Goa, I see it now & I get what your hype is all about!! Thank you @stregisgoaresort for the most perfect getaway, even better than what we could have planned for ourselves!,” Anshula captioned the post.

See Anshula's post about her Goa trip

Anshula’s uncles Sanjay and Anil Kapoor also dropped their comments on the post. “That’s a lot of food,” commented one user. “Lucky you,” wrote Anil Kapoor along with a heart emoji.

Fans of Anshula Kapoor could not keep their calm as they saw the photo and shared their speculations in the comments section. “That second photo though,” commented one fan. “Lots of Love to you guys,” added another user with a heart emoji.

Anshula has also posted pics with Rohan at previous occasions which just adds up to the excitement about what’s brewing between the two.

Rohan Thakkar is a screenwriter who has written for a few cross language indie projects. However, he has not particularly worked in Bollywood. Anshula Kapoor is Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister and the duo share a very cute brother-sister bond. Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife Mona Kapoor Shourie who passed away in 2012 due to cancer.