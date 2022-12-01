topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post about ‘Karma’ after quashing Malaika Arora’s pregnancy reports

Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic post saying 'karma comes after everyone' after he quashed reports about Malaika Arora's pregnancy. 

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 08:06 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post about ‘Karma’ after quashing Malaika Arora’s pregnancy reports

Mumbai: A day after calling out a media portal for claiming that he and his girlfriend Malaika Arora are expecting their first child, actor Arjun Kapoor uploaded a cryptic post on his Instagram Story, saying "karma comes after everyone." 

"Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can`t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don`t care who you are. What goes around comes around," he wrote. "That`s how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve," he added. On Wednesday, the popular media publication published a report saying Malaika, who`s been dating Arjun for a while now, is currently pregnant. 

See Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Soon after the news went viral, Arjun took to his Instagram Story and debunked the rumours. He wrote, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical. In carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don`t dare to play with our personal lives." Malaika also shared Arjun`s post and called the particular report "disgusting".  

See how he slammed the report

Arjun will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj`s dark comedy film `Kuttey` alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. Apart from that, he has the action thriller `The Lady Killer` along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. On the other hand, Malaika will be seen in `Moving with Malaika` which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5 onwards. 

Live Tv

Arjun KapoorMalaika AroraMalaika Arora pregnancyMalaika Arora pregnancy rumoursmalaika arora newsArjun Kapoor slams reporters

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?