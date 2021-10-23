Arjun shares mushy post on girlfriend Malaika’s birthday, Kareena wants photo credits!

New Delhi: On the occasion of Malaika Arora’s 48th birthday, her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor shared a mushy post in order to make her ladylove feel a little more special.

Sharing a romantic picture of the duo on his Instagram account, Arjun wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...

May this year you smile the mostest...”

In the picture, Arjun and Malla can be seen enjoying a dinner date at a romantic place with beautiful décor full of flowers, candles, and red roses. The duo can be seen madly in love with each other with Malaika planting a kiss on his cheek.

Malaika was quick to reply to him in the comment section, by saying, “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic.”

While the fans were drooling over their sizzling chemistry, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Kareena commented, “I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji.” Arjun reacted to her comment on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan I am only asking you to take my pictures now…Blocking your dates for 2 / 3 photoshoots…at mehboob as always.”

Not only that, Malaika celebrated her special day at beau Arjun Kapoor's house last night as she was spotted in short white dress while returning from his place.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. Malaika and Arjun look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.