हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor wishes sister Anshula Kapoor with a quirky post on Bhai Dooj

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a hilarious post for his sister Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor wishes sister Anshula Kapoor with a quirky post on Bhai Dooj
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a hilarious post for his sister Anshula Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun uploaded two pictures with Anshula. In the first image, he can be seen simply sharing smiles with his sister. The second photograph features Anshula jokingly strangling Arjun.

 

Describing the images, Arjun wrote, "When I agree with her about my spending habits V/S When I go ahead & buy what I want anyway."

Anshula, too, shared the same images on her Instagram account. However, her caption was different.

"When he oscillates between being my fav human but also the most irritating human.. sums up a typical day in our lives #HowItStartedVsHowItsGoing #TheYangToMyYin #ILoveYouEvenWhenYouDriveMeCrazy #HappyBhaiDuj," she quipped.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun KapoorAnshula KapoorBhai Dooj 2021Bhai Doojbhai duj 2021Bhai DujBollywood
Next
Story

Mira Rajput, hubby Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's train together, gruelling video session goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT16M36S

Digvijay Singh raises question on PM Modi's army uniform