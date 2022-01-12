हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
arjun kapoor break up

Arjun Kapoor slams 'shady break-up rumours' with ladylove Malaika Arora with a mushy pic!

Shocking rumours of a break-up between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora left fans disappointed earlier in the day.

Arjun Kapoor slams &#039;shady break-up rumours&#039; with ladylove Malaika Arora with a mushy pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Addressing the rife rumours of an alleged break-up, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a mushy romantic picture with ladylove Malaika Arora, putting all speculation to rest. 

Arjun Kapoor slammed all the rumours writing: Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all

He got immense support from celebrity friends including Tara Sutaria, Sophie Choudry among others. Also, ladylove Malaika Arora reacted with a bright red heart emoji. 

Earlier in the day, shocking rumours of a split left Arjun-Malla fans disappointed. While some trolled the couple, others posted the news as a heart-breaking moment. 

These rumours surfaced after several publications claimed that Arjun recently visited cousin Rhea's house, skipping to meet his ladylove Malaika, who stays nearby. This added more fuel to the fire. 

Recently, Malla and Arjun celebrated New Year's together and even went on a vacay to the Maldives. 

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
arjun kapoor break upMalaika Arora break upArjun Kapoor Malaika Aroraarjun kapoor girlfriendMalaika AroraArjun Kapoor
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's SHOCKING break-up rumour goes viral, netizens react!

Must Watch

PT4M2S

After 74 years, two separated brothers met in Kartarpur Sahib Corridor