Arjun Kapoor slams 'shady break-up rumours' with ladylove Malaika Arora with a mushy pic!

New Delhi: Addressing the rife rumours of an alleged break-up, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a mushy romantic picture with ladylove Malaika Arora, putting all speculation to rest.

Arjun Kapoor slammed all the rumours writing: Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all

He got immense support from celebrity friends including Tara Sutaria, Sophie Choudry among others. Also, ladylove Malaika Arora reacted with a bright red heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, shocking rumours of a split left Arjun-Malla fans disappointed. While some trolled the couple, others posted the news as a heart-breaking moment.

These rumours surfaced after several publications claimed that Arjun recently visited cousin Rhea's house, skipping to meet his ladylove Malaika, who stays nearby. This added more fuel to the fire.

Recently, Malla and Arjun celebrated New Year's together and even went on a vacay to the Maldives.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.