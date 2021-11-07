Arjun Kapoor's romantic glance at Malaika Arora from their unseen Diwali pic is everything!

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are adorable together and the two often share mushy posts for each other on social media. On Diwali, the duo was spotted together looking uber cool in their luxurious traditional wear.

On Sunday (November 7), actor Arjun Kapoor shared a cute, loving post for his ladylove Malaika and penned a short but heartfelt note for her. He wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy..."

In the picture shared with the note, Arjun Kapoor was seen laughing with Malaika, however, the actress' back was facing the camera. But going by his caption, it seems she was laughing at something the actor said.

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, the couple's Diwali pictures had gone viral among fans and created a lot of buzz.

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Malaika is judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancer 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Ek Villain 2' which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

It is a sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.