हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's romantic glance at Malaika Arora from their unseen Diwali pic is everything!

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a loved-up picture of him and Malaika Arora on Diwali on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

Arjun Kapoor&#039;s romantic glance at Malaika Arora from their unseen Diwali pic is everything!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are adorable together and the two often share mushy posts for each other on social media. On Diwali, the duo was spotted together looking uber cool in their luxurious traditional wear.

On Sunday (November 7), actor Arjun Kapoor shared a cute, loving post for his ladylove Malaika and penned a short but heartfelt note for her. He wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy..."

In the picture shared with the note, Arjun Kapoor was seen laughing with Malaika, however, the actress' back was facing the camera. But going by his caption, it seems she was laughing at something the actor said.

Take a look at the post:

 

Earlier, the couple's Diwali pictures had gone viral among fans and created a lot of buzz.

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Malaika is judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancer 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Ek Villain 2' which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. 

It is a sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun KapoorMalaika Aroraarjun kapoor girlfriendMalaika Arora boyfriendArjun Kapoor Instagram
Next
Story

Madhuri Dixit poses with hubby Shriram and son Arin for a family photo in Italy!

Must Watch

PT8M53S

Salman Khan’s first co-star, Bhagyashree feature in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15