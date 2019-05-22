close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal and preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's babymoon in Maldives is all things love—See pics

The actor was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia.

Arjun Rampal and preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades&#039;s babymoon in Maldives is all things love—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor Arjun Rampal and preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are currently soaking in the Maldivian sun and enjoying their babymoon together. The couple has been posting some refreshing pictures on their respective social media handles.

Check out the photos shared by the duo on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tropic of Aries

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#anantaraveli #globalspa @anantaraveli @globalspa_mag

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

living on the edge @anantaraveli @globalspa_mag #globalspa #anantaraveli

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Slow @anantaraveli @globalspa_mag #globalspa #anantaraveli

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@anantaraveli @globalspa_mag @deme_love_ #globalspa #anantaraveli can I live in this maxi #demelove

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

water baby

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed. #Maldives #anantaraveli #thelife

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

Reportedly, Arjun is also planning to host a baby shower for the model-designer girlfriend once they are back from their babymoon in the Maldives.

Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy on social media sometime back and was showered with congratulatory messages from celeb friends. The two have been spotted hanging out together on a couple of occasions but remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The actor was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia, however, the two announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998 and after 20 long years of the solid association went their separate ways. Arjun and wife Mehr Jessia have two daughters Mahikaa (17) and Myra (14).

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Arjun RampalGabriella DemetriadesPregnancyMaldivesBabymoon
Next
Story

It was my choice not to do films for a while: Karisma Kapoor

Must Watch

PT8M20S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day