Arjun Rampal and preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's babymoon in Maldives is all things love—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor Arjun Rampal and preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are currently soaking in the Maldivian sun and enjoying their babymoon together. The couple has been posting some refreshing pictures on their respective social media handles.

Check out the photos shared by the duo on Instagram:

Reportedly, Arjun is also planning to host a baby shower for the model-designer girlfriend once they are back from their babymoon in the Maldives.

Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy on social media sometime back and was showered with congratulatory messages from celeb friends. The two have been spotted hanging out together on a couple of occasions but remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The actor was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia, however, the two announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998 and after 20 long years of the solid association went their separate ways. Arjun and wife Mehr Jessia have two daughters Mahikaa (17) and Myra (14).