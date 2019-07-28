Arjun Rampal announces the name of his baby boy with an adorable post- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy on July 18 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Arjun, on Sunday, took to social media to announce the name of their baby boy. He wrote, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal.”

Gabriella also shared a picture of baby Arik after he was born. “Tired but in love,” she wrote.

Arjun was married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years but called it quits in 2018. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. When Gabriella was admitted to the hospital, Arjun's daughters had paid a visit to her.

Talking about Maahika and Myra's reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun told HT Brunch, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”