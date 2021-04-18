Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh test COVID positive, urge fans to not take coronavirus lightly!

New Delhi: Actors Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the latest Bollywood celebrities to have been diagnosed with deadly COVID-19.

Both of them took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news.

Arjun Rampal on Saturday (April 17) posted a photo on Instagram that read, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. I am following all the protocols as is required of me."

Asking people to take precautions against COVID, Arjun further added, “To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!"

Friends from the industry - designer Rohit Bal, actors Konkona Sensharma and Rahul Dev wished Arjun speedy recovery.

Actor Niel Nitin Mukesh also on Saturday shared that he and his family members are COVID positive. “Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for you love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!” read Niel’s post.

COVID-19 second wave has hit India hard. The country has reported the second highest number of COVID cases, just next to the USA and many bollywood celebs have tested positive for the virus in the second wave.

Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are some of the celebrities who tested positive for COVID in the second wave.

India has recorded 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.