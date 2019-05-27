Arjun Rampal opens up about his daughters' equation with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Arjun Rampal is on his way to becoming a dad for the third time. The actor took to social media to announce that he is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The actor recent hosted a baby shower at his Mumbai residence where he shifted with Gabriella after separating from Mehr Jesia.

In a recent interview with a daily, Arjun talked about his daughters Mahika and Myra's equation with Gabriella, his new life with Gabriella and losing his mother Gwen Rampal to cancer.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Arjun said that it is important for his daughters to accept Gabriella. He also revealed in the same interview that he has been living in 'sheer hell' for the past five years. “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Arjun revealed that he met his Gabriella through a common friend and dated just for a year. “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked, " He said.

Arjun, who lost his mother Gwen to cancer last year, revealed that he did everything to save her.“During her last days, she could converse only by raising her hand. She went away without saying a word. But she returns in my dreams and I hear her saying, ‘Don’t worry about a thing, never worry. Look after yourself.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in a web series titled 'The Final Call', which streamed on Zee5. Apart from this, he was also seen in a military drama Paltan helmed by JP Dutta.